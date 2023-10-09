40-year-old man due to appear in court in connection with Midlothian serious assault

A 40-year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault which took place at Dalkeith High Street in August.

The victim of the assault suffered ‘serious injuries’ in the incident on August 12, with police last week releasing CCTV images of a man that they believed could help with their investigation. A 40-year-old man has now been arrested and will appear at court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “With reference to our previous release regarding a serious assault in High Street, Dalkeith, Midlothian, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, please note that a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.