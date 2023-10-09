News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast

Midlothian crime: Man arrested following serious assault on Dalkeith High Street

40-year-old man due to appear in court in connection with Midlothian serious assault
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 40-year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault which took place at Dalkeith High Street in August.

The victim of the assault suffered ‘serious injuries’ in the incident on August 12, with police last week releasing CCTV images of a man that they believed could help with their investigation. A 40-year-old man has now been arrested and will appear at court at a later date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “With reference to our previous release regarding a serious assault in High Street, Dalkeith, Midlothian, on Saturday, August 12, 2023, please note that a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.