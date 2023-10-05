An appeal has been launched after the victim was left with 'serious injuries’ following the attack.

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man that could help an investigation into an assault which left the victim with ‘serious injuries’.

The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Saturday, August 12, at The Buccleuch pub on the High Street, Dalkeith. Officers believe a man captured on CCTV could assist with the ongoing enquiries and have urged him to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Kimberley Allan said: “I would urge the man in the images or anyone with information relating to him to contact police as soon as possible. The victim has sustained serious injuries and I believe this man may have information that can assist police.

Police said the man could help investigation into serious assault