Edinburgh crime: Serious assault at The Buccleuch pub in Dalkeith sees police release CCTV images
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man that could help an investigation into an assault which left the victim with ‘serious injuries’.
The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Saturday, August 12, at The Buccleuch pub on the High Street, Dalkeith. Officers believe a man captured on CCTV could assist with the ongoing enquiries and have urged him to contact police.
Detective Sergeant Kimberley Allan said: “I would urge the man in the images or anyone with information relating to him to contact police as soon as possible. The victim has sustained serious injuries and I believe this man may have information that can assist police.
“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4637 of Saturday, August 12, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”