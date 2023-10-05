News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Edinburgh crime: Serious assault at The Buccleuch pub in Dalkeith sees police release CCTV images

An appeal has been launched after the victim was left with 'serious injuries’ following the attack.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man that could help an investigation into an assault which left the victim with ‘serious injuries’.

The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Saturday, August 12, at The Buccleuch pub on the High Street, Dalkeith. Officers believe a man captured on CCTV could assist with the ongoing enquiries and have urged him to contact police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Kimberley Allan said: “I would urge the man in the images or anyone with information relating to him to contact police as soon as possible. The victim has sustained serious injuries and I believe this man may have information that can assist police.

Most Popular
Police said the man could help investigation into serious assaultPolice said the man could help investigation into serious assault
Police said the man could help investigation into serious assault

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4637 of Saturday, August 12, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Edinburgh’s Salt Cafe in Morningside goes up for sale months after opening new venue