News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires

Edinburgh's Salt Cafe in Morningside goes up for sale months after opening third venue

The cafe will stay open until it’s sold but brunches are now off the menu.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The owner of a popular, award-winning Edinburgh cafe has announced ‘with a heavy heart’ that it is going up for sale.

Salt Café in Morningside, which opened during the first Covid lockdown, has become a go-to brunch spot in Edinburgh and has even scooped the Best Cafe Award from the Evening News in 2022. Since its opening, owners Liv Connolly Bastock and husband Steve have seen the business go from strength to strength, with the couple having converted three police boxes – in Morningside, Princes Street and at Tollcross – into ‘A Pinch of Salt’ coffee stands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After renovating and opening the police boxes, the couple said they had set their sights on expanding right across the city. But now Liv has told customers she wants to move in a new direction. While the flagship cafe on Morningside Road is going on the market, the ‘A Pinch of Salt’ outlets will continue to trade.

Most Popular
Salt Cafe in MorningsideSalt Cafe in Morningside
Salt Cafe in Morningside

The cafe will also stay open until a buyer is found, but brunches will be off the menu. Liv said coffee, cakes and small plates are still available.

Posting on Instagram, she said: "To my loyal SALT followers, who’ve shown boundless support, kindness and encouragement. With a heavy heart, I must announce that I’m selling SALT cafe. It has grown into a highly successful and award-winning enterprise and I’m incredibly proud of what has been achieved, however, it was created from a shared vision – and I wish to refocus my energy and aspirations in a new direction. The three A Pinch of Salt boxes form part of this new journey, and for the rest, stay tuned.

“The cafe will remain open until sold – serving coffee, cake and small plates – but brunch will not be possible. Thank you for your continued support.”

Related topics:EdinburghMorningside