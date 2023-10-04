The cafe will stay open until it’s sold but brunches are now off the menu.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a popular, award-winning Edinburgh cafe has announced ‘with a heavy heart’ that it is going up for sale.

Salt Café in Morningside, which opened during the first Covid lockdown, has become a go-to brunch spot in Edinburgh and has even scooped the Best Cafe Award from the Evening News in 2022. Since its opening, owners Liv Connolly Bastock and husband Steve have seen the business go from strength to strength, with the couple having converted three police boxes – in Morningside, Princes Street and at Tollcross – into ‘A Pinch of Salt’ coffee stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After renovating and opening the police boxes, the couple said they had set their sights on expanding right across the city. But now Liv has told customers she wants to move in a new direction. While the flagship cafe on Morningside Road is going on the market, the ‘A Pinch of Salt’ outlets will continue to trade.

Salt Cafe in Morningside

The cafe will also stay open until a buyer is found, but brunches will be off the menu. Liv said coffee, cakes and small plates are still available.

Posting on Instagram, she said: "To my loyal SALT followers, who’ve shown boundless support, kindness and encouragement. With a heavy heart, I must announce that I’m selling SALT cafe. It has grown into a highly successful and award-winning enterprise and I’m incredibly proud of what has been achieved, however, it was created from a shared vision – and I wish to refocus my energy and aspirations in a new direction. The three A Pinch of Salt boxes form part of this new journey, and for the rest, stay tuned.