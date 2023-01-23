Midlothian crime news: Four arrested after police raid recovers over £4,000 worth of class A drugs and a cannabis cultivation in Mayfield
Four people have been arrested after a drug raid in Midlothian.
Four people have been arrested after a drug raid in the St Luke's Path area of Mayfield.
Last Friday the funded Midlothian Community Action Team Officers (MCAT) executed a search warrant during which an excess of £4,000 worth of class A drugs and a cannabis cultivation were recovered.
Three men and a woman were subsequently arrested and charged in connection with being concerned in the supply and production of controlled drugs.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.