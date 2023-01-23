News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Midlothian crime news: Four arrested after police raid recovers over £4,000 worth of class A drugs and a cannabis cultivation in Mayfield

Four people have been arrested after a drug raid in Midlothian.

By Rachel Mackie
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:47pm

Four people have been arrested after a drug raid in the St Luke's Path area of Mayfield.

Last Friday the funded Midlothian Community Action Team Officers (MCAT) executed a search warrant during which an excess of £4,000 worth of class A drugs and a cannabis cultivation were recovered.

Hide Ad

Three men and a woman were subsequently arrested and charged in connection with being concerned in the supply and production of controlled drugs.

Midlothian crime news: Four arrested after police raid recovers over £4,000 worth of class A drugs and a cannabis cultivation in Mayfield
Most Popular

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Edinburgh Jenners building in Princes Street on fire as emergency services rush to scene