Midlothian crime: Police appeal for information after break-in and theft at property in Roslin

Police are appealing to anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in a Midlothian village on Wednesday morning, after a break-in and theft.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 7:40 am

Officers were called to a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Penicuik Road, Roslin, at around 4.45am on Wednesday, July 20. A small three figure sum of cash was taken.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing blue shorts and a grey t-shirt. Police believe he may have left on a bicycle.

Detective Constable Ryan Russell said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or observed a man matching the description to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone in the area to check any dashcam footage or private CCTV and contact us if they believe they can assist.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 0522 of 20 July, 2022.

