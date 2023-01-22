Midlothian crime: Sheep found dead on Pentland Hills near Edinburgh after suspected livestock worrying
Police are making enquiries after a sheep was killed in a suspected livestock worrying incident in Midlothian.
The dead animal was found by a member of the public on the North side of the West Kip in the Pentland Hills Regional Park, on Saturday, January 21. The sheep was seriously injured, with a significant section of its neck and chest removed. Officers are unsure of how long the sheep had been lying at this location.
This is the second potential sheep worrying incident in the Lothians this week. Police are investigating after two dogs were seen chasing pregnant sheep in Barns Ness, East Lothian, on Friday, January 20.
Following the discovery of the dead sheep, officers are appealing to the public for information. In a social media post, police wrote: “If you have been walking in this area of late and have any information regarding this that may assist police enquiries, please contact 101 quoting incident number 1219 of 21/01/2023.”