Midlothian crime: Three teenage boys arrested after assault and robbery in Mayfield's Bogwood Road
Three teens have been arrested after an assault and robbery in Midlothian.
Three teenage boys – aged 14, 15 and 16 – have been arrested after an investigation into an assault and robbery in Midlothian. A man, riding his electric motorbike, was assaulted and had his bike stolen at around 9.45 pm on Friday, March 3 in Bogwood Road near the roundabout, police said.
The three teens were arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal. They are due to appear in court at a later date, police said.