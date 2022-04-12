Officers have reported an increase in the number of reports of youth related anti-social behaviour in the Rosewell and Bonnyrigg areas. These reports include violence and fire-raising which has resulted in community buildings being damaged.

Police have been carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible and on Friday, April 8, carried out targeted patrols in both areas.

Following this, two youngsters aged 12 and 14, have been charged and reports will be submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

Over the next couple of weeks officers will be visiting the homes of other youths involved to discuss the incidents with their parents or guardians.

Deputy Local Area Commander Inspector Robertson, Dalkeith Police Station said: “We know that anti-social behaviour has a disruptive effect on local communities. We will act on any information we receive and regularly carry out patrols of areas of concern.

“I would also urge parents and guardians to make sure that they know where their children are, particularly during the Easter break, who they are associating with and what they are doing.”

The force said it appreciates that young people want to gather and socialise and recognises that the vast majority are well behaved. However, it added that a large group – of any age – can cause concern for communities and in these situations it is easier for anti-social behaviour to escalate.

If you want to report any incidents you should contact 101 or 999 in an emergency.

