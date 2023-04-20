Two young girls have been charged after an object was reportedly thrown at a Midlothian bus. The window of a bus was smashed during the incident involving youths in Gorebridge, on April 11. Officers have now traced two 12-year-old girls, who have been charged in connection with the incident. Police said a report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

Officers have been carrying out patrols in Midlothian to tackle anti-social behaviour, after a string of incidents involving young people. Earlier this month, on April 1, a 14-year-old girl was arrested after a ‘large scale disturbance’ on a Lothian Bus parked in Dalkeith. There have also been reports of cars being vandalised in the car park and youths ‘shouting abuse’ at the nearby Tesco Hardengreen store. On several occasions, buses have been diverted away from the Dalkeith area due to incidents.

Police teamed up with staff from Lothian Transport to patrol the Dalkeith, Gorebridge and Rosewell areas on Friday, April 11, in response to the “ongoing anti-social behaviour on and towards Lothian Buses”. Officers said they engaged with several youths, but said that no incidents were reported or witnessed. One young man was taken home by police and left in the care of his parents after being found on a bus under the influence of alcohol. Police have urged anyone who witnesses an incident to report it, writing: “If you experience any antisocial behaviour, please speak to the bus driver, or contact Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”