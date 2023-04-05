A Bomb Disposal unit was called to a Midlothian town after an explosive device was found on Tuesday, April 4. Police Scotland were called at around 6.40 pm after receiving reports there was an “old type grenade” near Boyd Orr Drive in Penicuik.

The device was moved to nearby woodland and experts carried out a controlled explosion at around 8am on Wednesday morning, April 5. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The device was moved to a wooded area nearby and as a precaution, a cordon was placed around the area. The EOD – Explosive Ordnance Department – attended and carried out a controlled explosion around 8 am on Wednesday.”