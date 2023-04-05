News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Midlothian news: Bomb squad called to Penicuik after 'old-style' grenade found in Boyd Orr Drive

Bomb squad called to Midlothian town after explosive device discovered

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST

A Bomb Disposal unit was called to a Midlothian town after an explosive device was found on Tuesday, April 4. Police Scotland were called at around 6.40 pm after receiving reports there was an “old type grenade” near Boyd Orr Drive in Penicuik.

The device was moved to nearby woodland and experts carried out a controlled explosion at around 8am on Wednesday morning, April 5. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The device was moved to a wooded area nearby and as a precaution, a cordon was placed around the area. The EOD – Explosive Ordnance Department – attended and carried out a controlled explosion around 8 am on Wednesday.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peter Murrell arrested: Nicola Sturgeon's husband questioned over SNP finances as police search Edinburgh headquarters

Midlothian crime news: Emergency services and bomb disposal unit attend as old grenade found in PenicuikMidlothian crime news: Emergency services and bomb disposal unit attend as old grenade found in Penicuik
Midlothian crime news: Emergency services and bomb disposal unit attend as old grenade found in Penicuik