The thefts were reported on Thursday and took place following a break-in to a shed at a farm in the Pathhead area of Midlothian.

A red Honda TRF 500 Off Road Quad bike, and two trailers, one a flatbed for a trailer and the other a logic trailer, were stolen.

Police are appealing for information following the thefts and are asking anyone with any information to get in touch.

A quad bike and trailers have been stolen from a farm in Patthead in Midlothian (Photo: Google Maps).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who has information regarding the crime or the stolen Quad Bikes is urged to contact police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 0741, 3rd February 2022.

"Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The thefts come after two quad bikes were stolen from Wester Middleton Farm, both Suzuki King 500 model, one black and one red, on January 23.

