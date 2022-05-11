Mike Tyson won't be charged for punching a JetBlue passenger.

Northern California authorities announced they have closed their investigation and won’t file any charges against Tyson or the passenger involved.

In a video that went viral, the former World Heavyweight champion was seen repeatedly punching a fellow JetBlue passenger on a flight from San Francisco, California, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Earlier claims had pointed to the fact that Tyson had been harassed – and the latest statement from the San Mateo County District Attorney, published in USA Today, confirms these claims have been proven accurate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the airplane,” said San Mateo County District Attorney, Steven Wagstaffe.

“Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

“These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”

Following the incident, a witness on the plane told TMZ that Tyson, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years, was initially happy to pose for photographs with fans. But one man continued talking in his ear, which appeared to irritate him before punches flew.

The source told TMZ that the man who was irking Tyson was extremely intoxicated.

TMZ went on to say the man who was punched needed medical attention and talked to the police after the incident.

Tyson, now 55, is the youngest boxer to win a world heavyweight title after his destruction of Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20.

He hung up his gloves in 2006, but returned to the ring in November 2020 for a bout with Roy Jones Jr, which ended in a draw.