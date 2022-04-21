On Thursday, US online newspaper TMZ released a video that appeared to show the former world heavyweight champion punching a man seated a row behind him at San Francisco International Airport.

According to the media outlet, the alleged incident occurred after passengers continued to harass Tyson after he asked them to stop.

A witness on the plane told TMZ that the former boxer, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years, was initially happy to pose for photographs with fans. But one man continued talking in Tyson’s ear which appeared to irritate him before punches flew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A source reportedly told TMZ that the man who was irking Tyson was extremely intoxicated.

TMZ went on to say the man who was punched needed medical attention and talked to the police after the incident.

Tyson, now 55, is the youngest boxer to win a world heavyweight title after his destruction of Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20.

He hung up his gloves in 2006, but returned to the ring in November 2000 for a bout with Roy Jones Jr, which ended in a draw.

According to reports, Mike Tyson was seen punchibg an airline passenger (Image: TMZ)