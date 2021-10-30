Missing Edinburgh woman found ‘safe and well’ by Police Scotland

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

A spokesperson from the police service has thanked the public for their help tracing the 49-year-old woman from the Capital.

Today, the police became ‘increasingly concerned’ about the safety of Ms McFarlane who had not been seen since 9.15 am on Friday, October 29.

Tara McFarlane found safe and well.

Last seen in the Corstorphine area of the city heading towards the West End officials have confirmed that Ms McFarlane has now been found.

On a Facebook post this afternoon, the Edinburgh Police Division wrote: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal to trace Tara McFarlane, who was missing from her home in Edinburgh. Tara has been traced safe and well. Thank you again.”

