News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Missing Gorebridge man with connections to Edinburgh found safe 'several weeks'

He was traced after police posted a public appeal
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST

A man who has been missing from Midlothian for several weeks has been found.

Aaron Hally, aka Smith, was last seen weeks ago in the Gorebridge area. In an appeal to the public, police said the 21-year-old man has connections to Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers confirmed that Aaron had been found on social media, writing: “We can confirm that 21-year-old Aaron Hally, who had been reported missing in Gorebridge, has been traced safe and well.Thanks to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

Aaron Hally, who has been missing from Gorebridge for several weeks, has been traced.Aaron Hally, who has been missing from Gorebridge for several weeks, has been traced.
Aaron Hally, who has been missing from Gorebridge for several weeks, has been traced.