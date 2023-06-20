A man who has been missing from Midlothian for several weeks has been found.

Aaron Hally, aka Smith, was last seen weeks ago in the Gorebridge area. In an appeal to the public, police said the 21-year-old man has connections to Edinburgh.

Officers confirmed that Aaron had been found on social media, writing: “We can confirm that 21-year-old Aaron Hally, who had been reported missing in Gorebridge, has been traced safe and well.Thanks to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”