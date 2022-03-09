Two 15-year-olds, reported missing from Paisley, are thought to have travelled to Edinburgh together.

Police are appealing Lucy Lei Hogg and Greig Cochrane, both 15, after they were reported missing from Paisley.

Lucy was last seen in Goudie Street, Paisley, at 9.25 pm on Saturday.

She has been described as 5ft tall, slim build and has long fair hair.

Lucy Lei Hogg and Greig Cochrane: Missing Paisley teens thought to have travelled to Edinburgh together

When she last seen she was wearing black leggings, black body warmer, Ugg footwear, black socks and was carrying a black and pink bag.

Greig Cochrane was last seen Goudie Street, Paisley around 11.30 am on Friday.

He has been described as being 5ft 9 in tall, also slim build, with short black hair.

When he last seen he was wearing grey Nike Air Max trainers, orange Lacoste track bottoms and a blue North Face hooded top.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident numbers 3827 of Saturday, 5 March or 3312 of Sunday, 6 March 2022.

