Chloe Ramage has been reported missing in Fife . The 16-year-old was last seen in the Saladin Street area of Kirkcaldy , at around 1pm on Monday, May 8. Police describe Chloe as being around 5 foot 2 inches tall, with long brown hair which is blonde at the front. At the last sighting of Chloe, she was wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a white top and distinctive white Converse shoes with a black heel and orange front sole.

Police said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for Chloe and are urging the general public to help them trace the missing teenager. Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “Chloe is just 16-years-old and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Chloe or knows of her whereabouts, please let us know. Chloe, if you see this, please get in touch with police.” Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2032 of May 8, 2023.