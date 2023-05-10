News you can trust since 1873
Missing people Fife: Concerns for welfare of missing girl Chloe Ramage from Kirkcaldy

The missing teenager hasn’t been seen for over 48 hours

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 10th May 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read

Officers are desperately trying to trace a missing girl, as concerns grow for her welfare.

Chloe Ramage has been reported missing in Fife. The 16-year-old was last seen in the Saladin Street area of Kirkcaldy, at around 1pm on Monday, May 8. Police describe Chloe as being around 5 foot 2 inches tall, with long brown hair which is blonde at the front. At the last sighting of Chloe, she was wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a white top and distinctive white Converse shoes with a black heel and orange front sole.

Police said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for Chloe and are urging the general public to help them trace the missing teenager. Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “Chloe is just 16-years-old and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Chloe or knows of her whereabouts, please let us know. Chloe, if you see this, please get in touch with police.” Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2032 of May 8, 2023.

