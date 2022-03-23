Missing teenager from East Ayrshire 'may have travelled to Edinburgh'

A 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from East Ayrshire may have travelled to Edinburgh, police say.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:39 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:40 am

Sophia Gourlay, 14, has been missing from Hurlford, East Ayrshire since Friday, March 18.

In a social media appeal posted on Twitter, police said: “It's thought she may have travelled to Edinburgh”.

Officers also published a photo of the missing girl, who has not been seen since last week.

Anyone with any information on Sophia’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland by calling 101 quoting reference number 2404/18/03.

