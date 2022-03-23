Sophia Gourlay, 14, has been missing from Hurlford, East Ayrshire since Friday, March 18.

In a social media appeal posted on Twitter, police said: “It's thought she may have travelled to Edinburgh”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also published a photo of the missing girl, who has not been seen since last week.

Anyone with any information on Sophia’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland by calling 101 quoting reference number 2404/18/03.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Sophia Gourlay, 14, who has been missing from Hurlford, East Ayrshire since Friday, 18 March.