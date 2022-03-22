On Monday, waste bins near Edinburgh Castle were full to the brim with rubbish.

Dee Singh, General Manager of Castlehill’s Tartan Weaving Mill, was horrified as he spotted the bins on his walk to work yesterday.

He said: “The season is just starting and all the visitor businesses are looking to make a recovery from the terrible years of covid and our city council can’t even keep the main visitor street of Scotland clean and attractive for our welcome visitors!

"This city council should be voted out. They never keep this area clean. It’s a disgrace.”

Mr Singh claimed that member of the public regularly come into his store to use the bin, as the ones on the street are too full.

He said that Edinburgh City Council need to clear the bins more often, and also suggested that more bins be added to the street.

Rubbish bins only steps away from Edinburgh Castle were overflowing on Monday.

The problem is not isolated to Castlehill, but appears to be running rampant throughout Edinburgh City Centre.

A local resident, who runs Twitter page SOS Cockburn Street, said that bins in the Old Town are “frequently overflowing”.

She continued: “Aside from being unsightly, it attracts vermin and soon the gulls will be back to tear the bags open.

“We report the problem when it reaches the point of overflowing, only to be told by the council that it will be addressed within two days. By that time it’s strewn along the street."

Drinks cups were stacked on top of the bins on Castlehill.

Stuart Hay, Director of Living Streets Scotland, said: “It seems to be desperate times on the capital’s streets in terms of waste and litter.

"It will be difficult to get more people walking whilst streets are filthy and unpleasant.

"A serious debate is needed on local government funding to improve Edinburgh’s streets and to restore civic pride.”

Edinburgh City Council has been contacted for comment.

Rubbish heaped up on the pavement alongside bins on Cockburn Street.

Earlier this month, Council waste crews took four days to remove a “mountain of rubbish” on Calton Road, which prompted a flood of angry comments from locals on social media.

