West Lothian crime: Broxburn house broken into in broad daylight
Police are appealing for information following a break-in and theft of a property in Broxburn.
A house on East Main Street was broken into sometime between 10.30am and 12.30pm last Thursday, while the 77-year-old owner was out.
A quantity of watches were taken.
Detective Constable David McDougall said: “We have been carrying out enquiries in the area and studying CCTV footage from in and around the local area to gather more information.
“There was a black BMW 1 Series Coupe seen driving around the area at the time and we are keen to trace the four men in the car."The occupants of the vehicle were also seen delivering leaflets in East Main Street, Broxburn and asking residents if they needed their roofs repaired.
"If anyone saw this car or these men in the area on Thursday, please get in touch."Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1736 of March 17. Crimestoppers can be anonymously contacted on 0800 555 111.