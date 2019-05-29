Muirhouse man who killed partner in Edinburgh due to be sentenced

Have your say

A man who killed his partner in Edinburgh after subjecting her to an horrific level violence is due to be sentenced today.

Robert Douglas (63) was found guilty of murdering Marie Walker at their home in Pennywell Road on August 6, 2018, at High Court in Livingston On April 11.

Robert Douglas is due to be sentenced today

He is due to appear at the High Court in Edinburgh today (Wednesday) for sentencing.

Officers were contacted after Marie's daughter raised concerns for her welfare and, after visiting the property, 61-year-old Marie was found dead within.

Douglas was also found injured and taken to hospital before later being charged with murder.

For the latest crime news from Edinburgh and the surrounding areas - join our new Facebook group here.