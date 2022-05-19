As reported in the Evening News, a residential building at Inchmickery Court, Muirhouse, was sealed off on Thursday morning, with armed police and fire crews in attendance for several hours amid reports of a serious incident.

One eyewitness told the Evening News: “The fire crews turned up in the morning and I think they wanted into one of the flats.

“There was shouting through a door but because of the high winds and height of the building it was impossible to hear what was being said.

Two men have been arrested after armed police shut down a block of flats in the north of Edinburgh on Thursday morning.

“Then the police turned up in the full gear. Armed officers, what looked like two vanloads from a support unit.

“The building was sealed off so no one was getting in or out. There's often incidents at these flats and folk outside like me – I had popped out to walk the dog – can't get back in.”

Police have now confirmed two arrests have been made, and enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Thursday, 19 May, officers attended after receiving a report of a fire and housebreakings at a block of flats on Inchmickery Court in the Muirhouse area of Edinburgh.

“One man aged 23 and two men aged 32 have been arrested in connection with the housebreaking and enquiries remain ongoing.”