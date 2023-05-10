Niaomi Doran was last seen in Dunbar’s High Street at around 8.45 on Monday, May 8. According to police, the 14-year-old is known to visit Edinburgh and East Lothian. Officers believe she may have travelled on various bus services within these areas. Niaomi is described by police as being around 5 foot tall, of a medium build, with long brown hair with temporary pink dye through it, and “squint eyes”. She was last seen wearing black trainers, black leggings, a pink t-shirt and a black jacket with a fur hood.