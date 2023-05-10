News you can trust since 1873
Niaomi Doran: 'Concerns growing' for missing Dunbar girl known to visit Edinburgh

East Lothian missing girl’s family are growing ‘increasingly concerned’

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 10th May 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:13 BST

Officers have launched an urgent search for a missing teenage girl.

Niaomi Doran was last seen in Dunbar’s High Street at around 8.45 on Monday, May 8. According to police, the 14-year-old is known to visit Edinburgh and East Lothian. Officers believe she may have travelled on various bus services within these areas. Niaomi is described by police as being around 5 foot tall, of a medium build, with long brown hair with temporary pink dye through it, and “squint eyes”. She was last seen wearing black trainers, black leggings, a pink t-shirt and a black jacket with a fur hood.

Police said that Niaomi’s family are “growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing”. Detectives are trying to trace the teenager, and have urged anyone who can help them trace her to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 4396 of May 8, 2023.

