HMP Edinburgh prisoner’s death to be investigated

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a notorious Scottish serial killer will be held in September, it has been confirmed.

Peter Tobin, who was serving a full life order sentence, died on October 8 2022 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI). The 76 year-old had been an inmate at HMP Edinburgh when he was taken to hospital on September 9, 2022 following a fall in his cell the previous night.

Tobin was serving the sentence for the murders of Angelika Kluk, 23, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18 between 1991 and 2006.

Peter Tobin being led away to prison in May, 2007 after being found guilty of the murder of Angelika Kluk at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Rutherford

The killer has long been suspected by police of murdering several other women as he lived under more than 40 aliases and had over 150 cars in his life. His ashes were scattered at sea.

At a brief virtual hearing before Sheriff McCarron on Monday, all parties confirmed they were ready to proceed and a date of September 17 2024 was set for the fatal accident inquiry into Tobin's death.

Tobin had been receiving palliative care before his death as his health worsened. He was monitored by GeoAmey officers at all times while in ERI.

The inquiry, mandatory by law, will look into the cause of death, the circumstances in which it occurred and will establish whether any reasonable precautions could have been taken to prevent the death.

It aims to minimise the risk of deaths in the future. FAIs are used to establish facts as opposed to attributing blame to an individual or group.