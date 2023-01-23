Traffic has been diverted away from a busy Edinburgh road due to an ongoing police incident on Monday morning (January 23).

Emergency services are on scene on the A7 Old Dalkeith Road, which has been closed both ways between The Wisp and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, the AA report. There is congestion to routes through Niddrie Mains, Craigmillar and Gilmerton.

Lothian has confirmed buses will not be servicing Old Dalkeith Road. This will affect the 33 48 49 X33 and the 7. Police Scotland has been contacted for further information.

