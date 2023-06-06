A man has been charged in connection with the death a dad-of-three in Edinburgh on Friday night.

Peter Mullen, 30, died in Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary on Friday, June 2, a short time after he allegedly suffered serious injuries during a “major disturbance” in Leith Street. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.45pm on Friday and cordoned off the area outside the Omni Centre.

A spokesman later said several people were involved in the incident.

