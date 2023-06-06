News you can trust since 1873
Omni Centre incident: Man, 23, charged in connection with death of Edinburgh dad-of-three Peter Mullen

Police investigating death of Edinburgh dad charge 23-year-old man
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST

A man has been charged in connection with the death a dad-of-three in Edinburgh on Friday night.

Peter Mullen, 30, died in Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary on Friday, June 2, a short time after he allegedly suffered serious injuries during a “major disturbance” in Leith Street. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.45pm on Friday and cordoned off the area outside the Omni Centre.

A spokesman later said several people were involved in the incident.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Peter Mullen in Edinburgh on Friday night.
Detectives launched a murder inquiry into Mr Mullen’s death. A 23-year-old was arrested on Monday (June 5) and has now been charged. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later today (June 6).

