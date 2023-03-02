A man has been given an Order for Lifelong Restriction after attacking a woman in Edinburgh in August 2021.

Paul Watson pled guilty to a charge of assault with intent to rape against the 58-year-old victim.

The 33-year-old was today given an Order for Lifelong Restriction with a punishment part of two years and three months.

The Order for Lifelong Restriction means that if he is ever released from prison he will be subject to conditions and monitoring for the rest of his life.

Watson attacked the woman by approaching her from behind and forcing her to the ground. She struggled with Watson and fought back as he attempted to remove her clothing.

He was arrested two days after the incident and subsequently charged.

Detective Sergeant Douglas Mogg from Edinburgh Division’s Criminal Investigation Unit said: “We welcome this sentencing of Paul Watson who poses a high risk of offending.

“The incident was extremely frightening for the victim and I would like to pass on my thanks to her for her cooperation and support as police enquiries were ongoing.

“The local community were obviously very concerned by this incident and I would like to thank them also for their cooperation and assistance with the enquiry.

