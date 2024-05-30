Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pervert who carried out a series of horrific sex attacks on children and adults over a 35 year period has been sentenced to an extended six year jail period.

David Corcoran sexually abused a six year old boy by touching his genitals and making the lad watch him carry out a solo sex act at an address in Edinburgh between February 1987 and September 1988.

The 54-year-old also abused a teenage boy by performing oral sex on him and making him watch pornographic movies at a home in the capital in 2008. He also made repeated attempts to force the young victim to penetrate his anus with his penis during the shocking assaults.

David Corcoran carried out a series of horrific sex attacks on children and adults over a 35 year period, he has been sentenced to an extended six year jail period.

Corcoran was also found to have attacked a woman by dragging and pinning her to the ground with the intention of raping her at an address at the city’s Wester Hailes area in 2016.

A sheriff described the savage attacks as “sustained and repeated” and his actions had “caused great suffering and distress” to his victims.

Corcoran of Carmuir, South Lanarkshire, denied the allegations but was found guilty of 11 charges of sexual and physical abuse by a jury following a four day trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

He returned to the dock for sentencing yesterday, Wednesday, May 29, where he was caged for four years and told he will be monitored on licence for a further two years following his release. The monster was also placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period and handed non-harassment orders banning him from having any contact with four of this victims for 15 years.

In sentencing, Sheriff Kevin McCarron said: “The jury in this matter convicted you of a variety of sexual abuse offences committed by you, some of the offences were of considerable gravity.

“The sexual abuse of the victims was planned and deliberate. You were mainly an adult over the span of the offences and the extent of the harm caused to your victims was enormous.

“Some of the victims were children under your care and your offences were a breach of a high degree of trust placed in you.”

The sheriff added Corcoran has shown “no evidence of remorse or regret” and that his victims showed “enormous strength of character” to come forward and give evidence against him.

The jury heard evidence from several victims who described how Corcoran carried out sex attacks and physical assaults on child and adult victims spanning a total of 35 years from 1987 to 2022. The jury heard Corcoran also assaulted four men by embracing them and touching their buttocks at addresses in Dalry, Edinburgh and East Calder, West Lothian, on occasions between 2016 and 2022.