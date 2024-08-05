This could ruin your summer holiday 😢

Brits warned to be wary of phishing scams this summer.

Report shows 30% increase in attacks targeting travellers.

Fraudsters may pose as your airline to steal personal information.

British holidaymakers are being warned that they could be at risk of phishing scams this summer. Fraudsters posing as travel agencies or airlines may attempt to steal valuable information from you with well-crafted cons.

The school holidays have started across the UK and whether you are jetting away for a family break or just to catch some rays, it is important to remain vigilant to avoid any nasty surprises. A recent report shows there has been a 30% increase in phishing attacks targeting travellers.

Josh Gordon, Cybersecurity expert at the Genode, warns: “Modern technology certainly makes our lives more convenient, but it also opens up more and larger avenues for potential exploitation.” As cyber miscreants catch up to technology, they develop increasingly sophisticated methods to target unaware victims, particularly travellers.

Be wary of deals that are too good to be true

Action Fraud, the UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, is cautioning citizens to be wary of travel-related scams. Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, emphasised the heightened risk as people eagerly plan vacations following a challenging year.

With an uptick in holiday bookings, criminals see an opportunity to exploit unsuspecting individuals, urging the public to be vigilant. Smith highlighted the growing sophistication of fraud tactics, stressing the importance of thorough research before making travel arrangements.

She advised against falling for deals that seem too good to be true, as they often are. Gordon adds: “In the fast-paced world we live in, our instinct to quickly resolve issues or capitalise on attractive offers often blinds us from recognizing such sinister plots.”

Phishing scams to watch for this summer. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images) | Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

What to watch out for?

A phishing scam essentially tricks the intended victim into providing sensitive information, like passwords, credit card information, or social security numbers, by masquerading as a trusted entity. British travellers are being lured into these traps through emails, phone calls, or SMS that seemingly appear to be from reputable travel agencies or airlines.

The victim falls into this well-crafted illusion, only to discover later that their sensitive information has been leaked to cybercriminals. The anatomy of a typical phishing scam can be divided into the following stages:

Fraudulent Contact

The scam initiates with a contact through an email, call, or text masquerading as a known travel agency or airline.

Crafted Illusion

The message content has a grave urgency or poses a significant benefit, luring the recipient to take immediate action.

The Bait

A link or attachment is provided, urging the recipient to click, which either instals malicious software or takes the user to a counterfeit website.

Sealing The Trap

The phoney site or software prompts the user to input sensitive information, which the criminals then capture.

How to protect yourself this summer?

The best way to avoid falling for phishing scams during the summer is to remain vigilant and on your guard. But Genode also advises the following steps to make yourself extra secure:

Be sceptical of unsolicited communication

Unexpected emails or messages demanding immediate action should be handled cautiously.

Verify the sources

Always check the supposed entity's known contact numbers or email addresses to reconfirm the message received.

Avoid clicking links on dubious emails

Always hover your mouse cursor over the hyperlink to check the website address before you click.

Regularly monitor your accounts

Stay vigilant and keep an eye on your accounts and transactions to spot any discrepancies.

Josh Gordon said: "Fraudsters are always one step ahead in their game. The key is not to outsmart them but to be cautious and educated."

Add this step to your travel essentials

The risk of cybercrime, especially phishing, accompanies its advancements. British travellers ought to remain vigilant and follow good cyber hygiene practices to safeguard their digital identities.

It's time we upgrade our travel checklist to not only include our travel essentials but also the pressing need to secure our digital footprint. Because sometimes, the most dangerous traps are not set by nature, but by crafty cybercriminals lying in wait in the vast expanses of the digital world.

