East Lothian crime: Controlled explosion carried out as part of ongoing police operation in West Barns
Officers have now confirmed that a controlled explosion did not take place in the East Lothian village.
Emergency services were spotted near West Barns bowling club on Friday, February 25th where they were undertaking a ‘pre planned’ operation.
On Wednesday, police confirmed that a 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, but had been released pending further enquiry.
They also added that, “as a precautionary measure, in accordance with procedures, a controlled explosion was carried out by the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) on an item recovered at an address in West Barns, East Lothian.”
They have now released a statement confirming the controlled explosion did not happen, saying “Information initially provided relating to a controlled explosion at the address was inaccurate. No controlled explosion occurred."