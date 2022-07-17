Police appeal after business targeted during two break-ins in West Lothian

A beauty business premises on Howden West Road, Livingston was targeted around 2.10am.

The window of the door was smashed, and money and hair straighteners were taken from the property.

Police are trying to trace a male suspect described as wearing a black motorcycle helmet, dark trousers and white trainers.

Police are appealing for information

Officers are also appealing for information following a second incident happened around 3.20am in Poynters Road, Broxburn when a blue Mini Clubman car – registration SM67CCF - was stolen from a driveway.

Both incidents happened in the early hours of July 16thand enquiries into both incidents are taking place, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Adam Gow, of Livingston CID, said: "Enquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing, and they are not being treated as linked at this time.

"I would appeal to locals who noticed any suspicious behaviour around the times of these thefts to please make contact.

"We are particularly keen to speak to people with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell cameras, and ask that you check for any relevant footage that could assist.

"We don’t yet have a description of the suspects for the theft in Broxburn so it’s essential any information is passed urgently to the investigative team.”

Officers can be contacted via 101, quoting references 0930 (Livingston) & 1019 (Broxburn) of 16 July.