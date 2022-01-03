Police appeal following fatal M8 crash

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal road crash on the M8 between junctions three and two, Livingston, on Thursday, 23 December, 2021.

The crash took place around 8.50pm between junctions three and two, when a white Vauxhall Adam left the carriageway around 300 meters from the bridge over the Union Canal.

Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old woman, the driver of the car, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

She died in hospital the following day.

A 21-year-old woman who was also in the car as the front seat passenger, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with minor injuries and released after treatment.

Following the crash motorway was closed eastbound for seven hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.

Road Policing Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time to get in touch. In particular, anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to call us.