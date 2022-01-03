The incident occurred around 7.40pm on Sunday, 2 January.

Two boys, both aged 13, had walked along Ferry Road and turned onto South Trinity Road when they were approached by a group of male youths aged believed to be aged between 14 and 16-years-old.

One of the boys was pushed and asked to hand over money before being assaulted when attempted to leave the scene.

Police are appealing for information.

Police are now keen to trace and speak to the group of youths believed to be involved in the incident.

There were around 12 wearing dark-coloured tracksuits, facemasks and balaclavas. One of them is described as of Asian appearance, around 5ft. He was wearing a distinctive pink headband and black gloves

Detective Constable Will Doughty said: “Fortunately the boy assaulted did not require medical treatment but was left frightened by what happened. We would like to speak to all of those involved as part of our enquiries to establish the full circumstances.