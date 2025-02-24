Police appeal for information after disturbance in Loanhead

Police are appealing for information following a disturbance and an assault in Loanhead.

The incident happened on Friday, February 21 when officers officers received a report of a disturbance involving a man in Clerk Street between 6pm and 7pm.

Two hours later a 27-year-old man was assaulted nearby in The Loan.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents and enquiries are continuing.

PC James Paget said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of either of the incidents and witnessed anything to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3425 of February 21, 2025.”

Anyone with information about crime can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.