Officers received a call at around 1.35 pm on Thursday reporting an ongoing incident on Montgomery Street, just off Elm Row.

Police have confirmed the reports and add that they are still in attendance.

Edinburgh crime: Police called to ongoing incident on Montgomery street after reports of a disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson commented: “Officers were called around 1.35pm to a report of a disturbance in Montgomery Street in Edinburgh and officers are at the scene.”

