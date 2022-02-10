Edinburgh crime: Police called to ongoing incident on Montgomery street after reports of a disturbance

Police have been called to an incident near the top of Leith Walk after receiving reports of a disturbance.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 3:31 pm

Officers received a call at around 1.35 pm on Thursday reporting an ongoing incident on Montgomery Street, just off Elm Row.

Police have confirmed the reports and add that they are still in attendance.

Read More

Read More
East Lothian crime: Man arrested after drugs found in Tranent property

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edinburgh crime: Police called to ongoing incident on Montgomery street after reports of a disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson commented: “Officers were called around 1.35pm to a report of a disturbance in Montgomery Street in Edinburgh and officers are at the scene.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.