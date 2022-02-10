Edinburgh crime: Police called to ongoing incident on Montgomery street after reports of a disturbance
Police have been called to an incident near the top of Leith Walk after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 3:31 pm
Officers received a call at around 1.35 pm on Thursday reporting an ongoing incident on Montgomery Street, just off Elm Row.
Police have confirmed the reports and add that they are still in attendance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson commented: “Officers were called around 1.35pm to a report of a disturbance in Montgomery Street in Edinburgh and officers are at the scene.”