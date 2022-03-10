West Lothian crime: Police charged man in connection with serious assault outside nightclub in Livingston
A man, 31, will be reported in connection with a serious assault, which left another man requiring hospital treatment.
The incident took place sometime between 2 am and 3 am on Sunday, February 28, outside a nightclub in Carmondean Central Road, Livingston.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, was in an outdoor smoking shelter when he was attacked and punched to the face.
He attended hospital, where he received treatment for a fractured cheek.
The 31-year-old is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court at a later date.