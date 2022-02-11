Rangers played Hibs at Ibrox in Glasgow on Wednesday evening, with Rangers winning 2-0.

A video, seemingly taken as the game was ending, shows a Rangers fan waving a Union Jack flag, with a voice screaming racial abuse.

Racial epithets were hurled at the fan by a fellow spectator, and can be heard clearly on the recording.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh crime: Police enquiries made after video surfaces of racial abuse towards Rangers fan as team face Hibs at Ibrox

Police Scotland confirm that although no formal complain had been made, they were aware of the footage that has been shared widely online, and were making enquiries into the incident.

Superintendent Emma Croft commented: “Police Scotland have not received any complaints about racist abuse by spectators during the match at Ibrox during the evening of Wednesday, 10 February.

“However, we are aware of footage circulating online and enquiries are being carried out.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.