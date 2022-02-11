Edinburgh crime: Police enquiries made after video surfaces of racial abuse towards Rangers fan as team face Hibs at Ibrox
Police have confirmed that they are making enquiries into a video, shared across social media, of the racial abuse of a Rangers fan.
Rangers played Hibs at Ibrox in Glasgow on Wednesday evening, with Rangers winning 2-0.
A video, seemingly taken as the game was ending, shows a Rangers fan waving a Union Jack flag, with a voice screaming racial abuse.
Racial epithets were hurled at the fan by a fellow spectator, and can be heard clearly on the recording.
Police Scotland confirm that although no formal complain had been made, they were aware of the footage that has been shared widely online, and were making enquiries into the incident.
Superintendent Emma Croft commented: “Police Scotland have not received any complaints about racist abuse by spectators during the match at Ibrox during the evening of Wednesday, 10 February.
“However, we are aware of footage circulating online and enquiries are being carried out.”