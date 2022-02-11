East Lothian crime: Rider found with quantity of drugs after police receive reports of dangerous driving in Prestonpans
A teen has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after police received reports of dangerous driving in an East Lothian town.
On Thursday, police received reports of an off-road motorbike driving dangerously on roads and pedestrian areas of Prestonpans.
The driver was stopped by the officers from the East Lothian Community Action Team (ELCAT), who were patrolling the area at the time, and was found to have a quantity of Class B drugs in their possession.
As a result, a 16-year-old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for numerous offences and the motorbike was seized by police.
The officers have been patrolling Prestonpans and the surrounding area as part of Operation Azide to deal with an increase in anti social behaviour reports.
This police operation has already seen a teen stopped by officers in Tranent for alleged dangerous driving on pavements on a similar vehicle, and a drugs warrant executed, also in Tranent.