On Thursday, police received reports of an off-road motorbike driving dangerously on roads and pedestrian areas of Prestonpans.

The driver was stopped by the officers from the East Lothian Community Action Team (ELCAT), who were patrolling the area at the time, and was found to have a quantity of Class B drugs in their possession.

As a result, a 16-year-old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for numerous offences and the motorbike was seized by police.

East Lothian crime: Rider found with quantity of drugs after police receive reports of dangerous driving in Prestonpans

The officers have been patrolling Prestonpans and the surrounding area as part of Operation Azide to deal with an increase in anti social behaviour reports.

