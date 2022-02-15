The caller will pretend to be from the complainer’s bank, and will ask them to ‘assist with an operation into dodgy bank stuff.”

They will then request money to be withdrawn and left in a secure spot. The cash is then collected.

Anybody who receives a call like this is advised just to hang up.

East Lothian crime: Police issue warning about fraudsters calling pretending to be from a bank

Police add that: “your bank will NEVER ask you to transfer or withdraw money or set up a “secure account” for you.

“Seek advice or a second opinion; speak to friends or family if you are unsure. A genuine caller won’t mind you checking.

“Never share your PIN with anyone. Not even by tapping it into the keyboard on your phone.”

