Police are concerned for the well-being of Morgan Ray, who has been missing from the Balornock area of Glasgow since last week. Morgan, who is also known as Morag/Margaret McLeod/McIvor, left Stobhill Hospital at around 3pm on Thursday, November 3. Officers have established that she got a taxi to Glasgow City Centre and then travelled on a bus to Edinburgh. She left the bus at 4.38pm, and headed towards Princes Street in the city centre. She has not been seen since.

The 61-year-old is described as being around 5 foot 2 inches in height, with an average build, brown hair and green eyes. Police believe she may be wearing a green jacket and beige trousers and carrying a red backpack.

In a social media appeal, officers from the Edinburgh Police Division urged the public to help their colleagues in Glasgow trace Morgan.

Inspector Steven McCooey said: "Officers are concerned for the whereabouts of Morgan and wish to make sure she is safe and well. If anyone has seen or heard from Morgan, or has any information or knowledge of her whereabouts, please get in touch.."