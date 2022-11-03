It also hasn’t helped that many great shops have vanished from the Capital’s main drag in recent years – such as the iconic Jenners department store and old favourites like British Home Stores.

The arrival of St James Quarter, just a stone's throw away, has led many locals and tourists to do their shopping elsewhere, and the Capital’s most famous street often now seems quite deserted.

But it wasn’t always this way. Here we take a look at a dozen great Princes Street shops of the 1990s and 2000s that are gone but not forgotten.

1. C&A Another department store gone. C&A's disappeared in 2001 and later became H&M with the building pictured completely demolished and redeveloped. Photo: BILL HENRY Photo Sales

2. John Menzies A wonderful store offering everything from stationery and magazines, to computer games and the latest chart hits. There was a debate about the way you pronounced the name: some people called it Menzies, others opted for Menzies. Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD Photo Sales

3. Ratners jewellers in Princes Street 1992 The lowest prices in town, apparently. Photo: Bill Henry Photo Sales

4. Bargain Books in Princes Street 1992 Did what it said on the tin: books, and lots of them, at bargain basement prices. Lovely. Photo: Bill Henry Photo Sales