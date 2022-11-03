12 Edinburgh photos of Princes Street’s gone but not forgotten shops of the 1990s and 2000s
The selection of shops on Edinburgh’s Princes Street has changed beyond recognition over the past 30 years – in part due to the rise of the internet and new ways for people to shop.
By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago
It also hasn’t helped that many great shops have vanished from the Capital’s main drag in recent years – such as the iconic Jenners department store and old favourites like British Home Stores.
The arrival of St James Quarter, just a stone's throw away, has led many locals and tourists to do their shopping elsewhere, and the Capital’s most famous street often now seems quite deserted.
But it wasn’t always this way. Here we take a look at a dozen great Princes Street shops of the 1990s and 2000s that are gone but not forgotten.
