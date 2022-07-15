Officers are looking for Francesca, 34, who has been missing from her home in London since Sunday, July 10

She is described as being 5 foot 7 inches and having a very slim build with brown eyes.

According to police, Francesca was last known to be in Edinburgh.

Officers from the City of Westminster Police urged anyone with information to come forward in a social media appeal, writing: “We need your help to find 34 y/o Francesca missing from her home in London since 10th July. 5 foot 7 very slim build with brown eyes.

"She was last known to be in Edinburgh. If seen please contact police on 101 quote 22MIS023921 #Missing #Edinburgh”

If you have seen Francesca or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 22MIS023921.