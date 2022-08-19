Police in West Lothian investigating following 'unexplained' death of newborn baby in Blackburn
A newborn baby has died, after emergency services rushed to a property in West Lothian.
The Scottish Ambulance Service were called to an address in Beechwood Road, Blackburn, on Monday, August 15.
A newborn baby boy was rushed to hospital, however, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police have confirmed that the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Officers are carrying out enquiries into the death, and are planning on submitting a report to the procurator fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following the death of a new-born baby boy in Blackburn.
“Ambulance service were called to an address in Beechwood Road on Monday, 15 August, 2022. The baby was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”