The Scottish Ambulance Service were called to an address in Beechwood Road, Blackburn, on Monday, August 15.

A newborn baby boy was rushed to hospital, however, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have confirmed that the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the death, and are planning on submitting a report to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following the death of a new-born baby boy in Blackburn.

