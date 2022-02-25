The 78-year-old from Harthill was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Blackridge on Monday morning.

The accident happened at around 9.40am on Harthill Road and involved a red Vauxhall Combo, a blue Mazda 3 and a white Citroen Berlingo.

Mr Livingstone’s family released a statement through Police Scotland which read: “Our beloved Archie will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

“We would like to thank anyone who stopped at the scene to assist, as well as the police officers and members of the ambulance service and fire service.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

The driver of the Citroen was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.

Police are continuing enquiries into the crash and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Dunbar Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Livingstone at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0745 of Monday, 21 February, 2022.”

