Police Scotland are working with Edinburgh Council, the fire service and Edinburgh Trams to combat an increase in anti social behaviour.

This follows an increase in incidents ‘linked with youths gathering’ at Sighthill Public Park, as well as on the tramline between Hermiston Gait and Balgreen.

CI Mark Hamilton said: “We know that the increase in anti-social behaviour in the area has been a cause for concern to many in the community

“For this reason we have been working closely with our local partners to put together a comprehensive strategy so we can tackle this issue head-on

“Officers will be providing support to Council park rangers, tram staff and colleagues at the Fire Service so that any instances of anti-social behaviour can be dealt with effectively.

“If anyone does however observe any anti-social behaviour or criminality, I would ask that people report through the 101 telephone number, or if it is an emergency to dial 999.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to speak with patrolling officers when they see them to highlight any issues or concerns.”

The operation, named Operation Pillar will involve high visibility police patrols at peak times, along with increased CCTV coverage in specific locations.

Police will also be visiting local high schools in the area to speak to the students about anti social behaviour.

In relation to the operation, an Edinburgh Trams spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of customers and employees is always our number one priority, and we work closely with the police and other partners to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour that are sometimes reported on

the network.

“These partnerships include regular joint patrols with the police, while extensive, high quality CCTV coverage on the tramway enables us to react quickly to any incidents. Footage captured by our cameras can also be shared with the police to help them to identify those responsible.

“Trams are one of the safest forms of public transport and these measures provide further reassurance for our customers and colleagues.”

