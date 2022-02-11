Edinburgh crime: Police urge the public to be cautious of romance fraud as Valentine's Day approaches
Police in the Capital are urging people to beware of romance fraud as Valentine’s Day approaches.
Police Scotland are warning the public about romance fraud, where people use fake profiles to ‘build up relationships’ before asking for money.
They say that criminals, who are looking to scam others, will build what seem to be genuine relationships in order to play on emotions and compassion to gain trust.
In an online statement posted across social media, Police Scotland explained: “Your friend or family member may be involved in a romance scam if they express very strong emotions and commitment to someone they have only just met.
"Another sign may be if they have sent, or are planning to send, money to someone they have not met face-to-face.
"If you think someone you know has fallen for a romance scam they should contact their bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud.”