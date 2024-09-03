Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pregnant woman has lost her baby after being rushed to hospital following an alleged assault by two schoolboys.

The woman is said to have been pushed off a bench by “two high school students” while waiting for a bus in Tranent, East Lothian, at around 6.20pm last Friday.

The teenagers are claimed to have knocked the pregnant woman to the ground leaving her injured before running off.

The victim was then said to have been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by her husband the following afternoon after suffering from “bleeding and severe and unbearable pain”.

The distraught husband posted an appeal on social media following the incident in a bid to track down the boys. But the man posted an update on Tuesday stating his wife has suffered a miscarriage while in hospital.

Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary - picture: Colin Hattersley | EN license

He wrote: “I just want to update everyone about the condition of my wife. It is with a heavy heart to inform the community that my wife had a miscarriage, pregnancy loss and she is still in the hospital recuperating.

“This is a very traumatic, heartbreaking, and a horrible experience for us, especially to my wife and kids. I am making an appeal to everyone, if you have sons [and] daughters, nieces [and] nephews, please have a word with them.

“Teach them and remind them everyday how to respect people and behave in public places. Good manners should be taught and start at home.”

Previously the husband posted: “Two high school students wearing black uniform (wearing shorts and the other one is wearing a trouser) pushed my pregnant wife while in the bus stop around 6:20 pm at the high street waiting for the bus.

“She even offered [them] a seat and she was nice to them but they were so rude. My wife got hurt, she was angry and told them she was pregnant. They said sorry and ran away. Are there any CCTV in that area?”

On Saturday afternoon the man added: “Just an update regarding my post last night, my wife is bleeding now and she is in severe and unbearable pain. We are waiting for the ambulance service. This is a call for justice.”

Shocked locals have also taken to social media to express their disgust at the incident and to offer their condolences on the family’s loss.

One said: “Oh my God, that’s so terrible. I really hoped she would get better. Love to you all.” A second added: “Sorry to hear this, hope they charge whoever did this to your wife and baby.”

And a third posted: “I’m so sorry for this devastating loss, I hope in time you get justice.”

Following the alleged assault a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault on High Street, Tranent, which happened on Friday, 30 August. Enquiries are ongoing.”