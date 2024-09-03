Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh mum of three who was left fighting for her life after a car crash in Bulgaria is set to return home today.

As previously reported in the Evening News, Stephanie Watson, 26, from Wester Hailes, was hit by a car while on holiday in the Balkan nation on Sunday, August 18, and was in intensive care in a Bulgarian hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Her family were desperately trying to bring her home to Scotland for treatment, after Bulgarian doctors refused to operate further on Stephanie as she didn’t have travel insurance.

Family friend Kirsty McCoy set-up an online fundraiser to pay for Stephanie to come home for treatment, raising more than £12,000 so far.

Kirsty has posted an update on Sunday to say that Stephanie was due to return home to Edinburgh today, Tuesday, September 3, along with her mother who had went to Bulgaria to comfort Stephanie.

Stephanie Watson, 26, who was in a Bulgarian hospital in intensive care after she was hit by a car while on holiday. | Facebook

Kirsty said: “Stephanie and her mum will start their road home with a medical team with her all the way from Bulgaria. This will take just over two days by road, as this was the safest way to get Stephanie home taking into consideration her injuries and pain.

“Stephanie, all going well, will arrive at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Tuesday.”

Speaking about the online fundraiser, which aimed to raise £20,000, Kirsty added: “Her mum thanks everyone for there donations and words of support at this difficult time, from family friends to even strangers.

“The past two weeks have been a living nightmare for her mum so the support has given her some comfort. As you can see the target hasn’t been reached unfortunately, but there is still time to donate.

“Everyone keeping sharing. All donations so far are so appreciated.”