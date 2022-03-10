Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Euan Tomney was caught with the vile pictures showing children being sexually abused by adults when police raided the Edinburgh home he shares with his parents last year.

Tomney was found to have downloaded Category A material - the most depraved end of the spectrum - which showed adult men involved in sexual activity with boys aged between six and 14-years-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan Tomney was caught with a haul of child abuse images and videos

Tomney had previously been hauled into court four years ago after he had been caught out in a paedophile hunter sting outside the primary school at which he worked as a classroom assistant.

Members of the Wolf Pack Hunters confronted Tomney at the Edinburgh school after he had been contacting a decoy believing they were a child.

At that time Tomney admitted to chatting to the ‘boy’ on the dating app Skout before making filthy comments about anal sex and then asking if the lad had measured his privates.

He escaped custody and was placed on supervision and the Sex Offenders Register for 18 months.

Tomney was also struck off the care register following a Scottish Social Services Council fitness to practise hearing.

A published report stated that he would be a “risk” to those who used the service.

The 24-year-old pervert pleaded guilty to possessing child sex abuse images when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month and he was back in the dock for sentencing today.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC said the offence was “not a victimless crime” but was “satisfied there is an alternative to custody”.

The sheriff placed Tomney on an 30 month supervision order and said he was also imposing a five year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Tomney, of Pilton, Edinburgh, was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 30 months.

Previously the court was told police officers raided his home in June last year after receiving information that indecent images of children were being downloaded at the address.

Tomney’s mobile phone was seized and the illicit material was discovered.

Tomney pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children at his home address between August 16, 2020 and January 21 last year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.