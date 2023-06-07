Detectives investigating the death of a man who was found injured in an Edinburgh street have arrested a man.

Police were alerted to reports of an injured man in Primrose Street in Leith at around 2.30pm on June 6. Emergency services flooded the area, but despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life, the 59-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives launched an investigation into the death, cordoning off the street and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 54-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the death. Police said that “enquiries are ongoing”.

A man, 54, has been arrested following the death of a man, 59, in the Primrose Street area of Edinburgh.