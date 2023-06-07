Primrose Street incident Edinburgh: Man, 54, arrested as police investigate death of man in Leith
Detectives investigating the death of a man who was found injured in an Edinburgh street have arrested a man.
Police were alerted to reports of an injured man in Primrose Street in Leith at around 2.30pm on June 6. Emergency services flooded the area, but despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life, the 59-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives launched an investigation into the death, cordoning off the street and surrounding areas.
A 54-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the death. Police said that “enquiries are ongoing”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 6, we were called to a report of a man injured in the Primrose Street area of Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”